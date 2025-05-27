The funeral has taken place of Andrew Cardy whose 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was abducted and murdered in 1981.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Jennifer Cardy was abducted while cycling from her home in Ballinderry, Co Antrim in August 1981.

Her disappearance started a large-scale search involving police, the Army, and local volunteers, after her red bicycle was discovered abandoned near her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But six days after she was reported missing her body was found by two duck hunters in McKee's Dam near Hillsborough.

The case of Jennifer Cardy’s death remained unsolved for nearly three decades until 2011, when serial child killer Robert Black was convicted of her abduction and murder.

Her father, Cyril Andrew Percy Cardy,76, died on Wednesday at his home in the Crumlin Road area.

Jennifer’s mother Patricia, died in 2022 following a long illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cardy’s funeral took place in Hillsborough Elim Church (Hope Church) on the Moira Road, Hillsborough and he was buried in Portmore Cemetery, Dornan's Road, Lower Ballinderry.

Andrew Cardy, father of murdered school girl Jennifer Cardy

During todays service, Pastor Alistair Richie who was speaking on behalf of his father Pastor Andy Richie said: “Andy and Pat were confronted by every parent's worst nightmare.

"On the 12th of August, 1981 Jennifer went to visit her friend just down the road on her new bike, and when she did not arrive home, and it was discovered that she never reached her friend's home.

"The biggest search in Northern Ireland ever mounted was made to find her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The murder of Jennifer Cardy shook the whole of the country.

Patricia Cardy, mother of murdered school girl Jennifer Cardy leave Laganside Court

"Three decades passed before the child serial killer was tracked down through painstaking and time consuming police work, they identified Robert Black as the prime suspect and brought him to Northern Ireland to face trial".

Addressing a packed church, Pastor Richie added: “As you all know, Andy and Pat did not allow hatred and bitterness to destroy their lives.

"I was present along with my dad on many occasions, with Andy and Pat and the family during those difficult times during the trial and the conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the sermon my dad hoped to deliver before his hospital stay says ‘I will never forget the day when the guilty verdict was announced and the greatest of strength and dignity was displayed by Andy, Pat and the family as they prayed for that man's soul.

Jennifer Cardy

"He remembers various interviews and media outlets allowing Andy and Pat to talk.

"In particular, one that my dad remembers listening to was Seamus McKee intervieing Andy and Pat on radio Ulster at five o'clock, and he can still hear Pat's voice ringing out, quoting John 1010”.

The Pastor added that in ‘Andy's final days, his courage in the face of illness, and his continued dedication to God's work’ was evident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad