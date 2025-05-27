Andrew Cardy: Funeral today for father who was met 'with every parents worst nightmare' in 1981 but prayed for her killer
Nine-year-old Jennifer Cardy was abducted while cycling from her home in Ballinderry, Co Antrim in August 1981.
Her disappearance started a large-scale search involving police, the Army, and local volunteers, after her red bicycle was discovered abandoned near her home.
But six days after she was reported missing her body was found by two duck hunters in McKee's Dam near Hillsborough.
The case of Jennifer Cardy’s death remained unsolved for nearly three decades until 2011, when serial child killer Robert Black was convicted of her abduction and murder.
Her father, Cyril Andrew Percy Cardy,76, died on Wednesday at his home in the Crumlin Road area.
Jennifer’s mother Patricia, died in 2022 following a long illness.
Mr Cardy’s funeral took place in Hillsborough Elim Church (Hope Church) on the Moira Road, Hillsborough and he was buried in Portmore Cemetery, Dornan's Road, Lower Ballinderry.
During todays service, Pastor Alistair Richie who was speaking on behalf of his father Pastor Andy Richie said: “Andy and Pat were confronted by every parent's worst nightmare.
"On the 12th of August, 1981 Jennifer went to visit her friend just down the road on her new bike, and when she did not arrive home, and it was discovered that she never reached her friend's home.
"The biggest search in Northern Ireland ever mounted was made to find her.
"The murder of Jennifer Cardy shook the whole of the country.
"Three decades passed before the child serial killer was tracked down through painstaking and time consuming police work, they identified Robert Black as the prime suspect and brought him to Northern Ireland to face trial".
Addressing a packed church, Pastor Richie added: “As you all know, Andy and Pat did not allow hatred and bitterness to destroy their lives.
"I was present along with my dad on many occasions, with Andy and Pat and the family during those difficult times during the trial and the conviction.
"In the sermon my dad hoped to deliver before his hospital stay says ‘I will never forget the day when the guilty verdict was announced and the greatest of strength and dignity was displayed by Andy, Pat and the family as they prayed for that man's soul.
"He remembers various interviews and media outlets allowing Andy and Pat to talk.
"In particular, one that my dad remembers listening to was Seamus McKee intervieing Andy and Pat on radio Ulster at five o'clock, and he can still hear Pat's voice ringing out, quoting John 1010”.
The Pastor added that in ‘Andy's final days, his courage in the face of illness, and his continued dedication to God's work’ was evident.
A funeral notice for Mr Cardy describes him as the “dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Patricia (Pat). Much loved and loving dad of Mark, Phillip, Victoria and the late Jennifer. Father-in-law to Karen, Susan and Andy.”