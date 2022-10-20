The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly after 2.05pm today, Tuesday 18 October.Officers from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, also attended the scene.The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries but later passed away.A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.The Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time today but has since reopened to traffic.