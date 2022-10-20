Angela Hanna from Crumlin: PSNI reports woman, 61, died after single vehicle road accident
A 61-year-old woman has died after a single vehicle road traffic collision on Crumlin’s main street, police have reported.
She was Angela Hanna from the Crumlin area, police said.
The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly after 2.05pm today, Tuesday 18 October.Officers from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, also attended the scene.The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries but later passed away.A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.The Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time today but has since reopened to traffic.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released.Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number CW 947 18/10/22.