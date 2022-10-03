Anguish after blaze rips through Cathedral Quarter business units

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Church Street after it was reported around 5.40am on Monday.

Aidan Mulholland ran his business from the attic space but has now lost everything he built up over more that 30 years – including irreplaceable wood that has since been protected and is no longer available to purchase.

“I have lost so much stuff in there,” he said.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, where more than 50 personnel have been involved in the operation at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street since the early hour of the morning. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Mulholland is also relieved that he had been doing some work from home in recent weeks meaning his most important basic tools have been saved.

“I really do feel lucky that I brought the most common tools home to work while they were refurbishing the building... otherwise I would have had nothing,” he told the News Letter.

“There were 25 antique violins in there, cellos, double bass, violas and one or two, thankfully not very expensive instruments that belonged to customers.

“It was 35 years of accumulating everything that you need to do what you are doing. I have to decide now what I am going to replace. I can’t replace everything as it would be too much money to spend in one go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mulholland said that although he will still be able to run a scaled back business from his home, he has an emotional attachment to his Church Street workshop.

“It is a shock. It is horrific – I have so many memories stored up there... but I am still working from home.”

Clients can still contact Mr Mulholland through his website at www.mulhollandstrings.com.

The PSNI said the blaze is thought to have been started deliberately and that an 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police were made aware of a fire at a building at around 5.40am,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspected arson at this time and we have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.”

The spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 197 03/10/22.”

On Monday morning, the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District organisation offered desk space and internet access to any businesses affected by the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad