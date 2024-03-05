Animal cruelty charity and dog home decry XL bully ban coming to Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The group’s chief executive Nora Smith said the new regimen will just lead to resources being squandered for no purpose.

She said in a statement: “The USPCA is as concerned as everyone else regarding the reports of vicious dog attacks and the injuries and fatalities we have seen.

"That is why we find today’s news disappointing and cannot support it. In the 30 years since the Dangerous Dogs Act has been in effect, it has done nothing to reduce dog attacks.

"It will also mean that scarce resources will be stretched even further, with no impact.

“The USPCA and indeed other animal welfare charities, recommend a wider programme of educating the public about these dogs and how to look after them.

"We already have legislation at our disposal to be respond to irresponsible dog owners, that is what we should be focussing on: better enforcement.”

Halfway Dog House in Ballymena also spoke up against the law, saying: “So, as expected the XL bully legislation recently imposed in England, Scotland, and Wales is coming to NI.

"But just as with the rest of the UK, we will quickly see it is ineffective.