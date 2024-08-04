Anti-immigration protests: Those involved in Belfast violence will face full force of the law – PSNI

Those involved in violence which erupted following anti-immigration protests in Belfast will be dealt with “using the full force of the law”, a senior police officer has vowed.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck revealed that three officers were injured during disorder in the city on Saturday, with one suffering concussion.

Speaking to the media at PSNI headquarters in Belfast, Mr Beck said police had fired two plastic baton rounds during rioting in the Sandy Row area of Belfast.

He also said that he had been in touch with his counterpart in the Garda to ensure that offenders who had travelled from the Republic of Ireland would also be identified.

He said four arrests had been made, adding that police “will be using every tool at our disposal to identify those involved”.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, released a joint statement condemning the violent scenes and stating those involved should be quickly brought before the courts.

A cafe and a supermarket in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast were badly damaged by fire after attacks on Saturday night.

A number of cars were also burned out as the police attempted to deal with the disorder in the area which lasted several hours.

The violence on Saturday night followed unrest earlier in the day after businesses were attacked when an anti-immigration protest moved through the city.

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between anti-Islamic protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at Belfast City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

Providing an update on Sunday, the PSNI said around 800 people were involved in the protests at Belfast City Hall.

The force said it prevented an attempt by protesters to march to Belfast Islamic Centre.

It said that sporadic violence then occurred in the university area of the city, and continued in the evening in the Sandy Row area when police discharged two AEP (attenuated energy projectiles) plastic baton rounds.

Mr Beck said the force was dealing with a number of reports of criminal damage, assault and arson in Belfast.

He said: “So far, we have made four arrests for a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police, taking part in an un-notified procession, riotous behaviour and possession of fireworks without a licence.

“There were four reports of assault made to police involving members of the public. Serious injuries, thankfully, were not reported.

“Three police officers also sustained injuries as a consequence of this disorder, two officers remained on duty and one officer was relieved from duty after suffering concussion.

“Such attacks on officers are totally unacceptable and I would place on record my gratitude for the professional actions of officers as they dealt with yesterday’s events.

“To date we have received 13 reports of criminal damage but we expect to receive more as the days progress.

“Some of these reports included extensive damage caused to local businesses with windows being broken and damage also caused to vehicles parked in the local community – some of which were burned out.

“There were also five reports of arson including a bin being set on fire, youths throwing petrol bombs, and fire damage to business premises in the Donegall Road area.

“It was necessary to evacuate an apartment block in a building set on fire, such was the recklessness of the disorder.”

He said the scenes of violence had no place in Belfast or anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

Mr Beck added: “We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and the devastating impact this has had on local communities.

“Those who engaged in this behaviour bring nothing but shame to themselves and Belfast city.

Mr Beck denied that police had been caught unprepared by events, insisting they had a significant operation in place.

He said: “We had a significant policing operation in place yesterday. This was a really challenging situation, a dynamic and agile and fast-moving protest and I think my officers responded really well to that.”

The senior officer also said the PSNI had a plan in place for any future disorder.

He said: “That doesn’t need to be the case. I would appeal to everyone with influence in the community to put a stop to this.

“I don’t want to see anybody coming out onto the streets in the manner that we saw yesterday again.

“But we have operations in place, we have additional resources this evening, we had additional resources yesterday and that will continue to be in place.”

Mr Beck also denied that the PSNI let down businesses which had been attacked, insisting the blame lay with the rioters.

In their joint statement, Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Whilst people are entitled to peaceful protest, there is no justification for racism or the violence and intimidation that occurred on Saturday.

“Those involved should be quickly brought before the courts and we appeal to anyone with information to provide that information to the PSNI.

“We reiterate our joint commitment to a shared, peaceful and inclusive society.”

The SDLP and Green Party have called for an emergency recall of Belfast City Council to discuss the violence.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland chairman Liam Kelly described the scenes in Belfast as “disgraceful and totally unacceptable”.

Mr Kelly said: “Innocent people and their businesses were singled out by thugs intent on inflicting damage.

“They were attempting to terrorise good people who have made Northern Ireland their home and have brought a cultural diversity and richness to wider society.

“Once again, our officers were caught up in a dynamic, fast-changing situation in Belfast city centre and elsewhere.

“They did all they could to curtail the thugs who wanted to do damage and attack businesses owned by people of colour or different religious faiths.”

He added: “Our teams showed professionalism throughout in the face of such hate-filled racism and far-right thuggery.

On Sunday, a clean-up operation was taking place in the Donegall Road area of Belfast.

Supermarket manager Bashir’s business was extensively damaged by fire. He told the PA news agency that the Islamic community was being targeted.

He said: “People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community.”

He added: “All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth.