Anti-immigration rioters 'bring shame on themselves and on the city of Belfast' says top police officer

One of the PSNI’s leaders has said that anti-immigration rioters in Belfast have brought “shame” both on themselves and on the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck made the remarks yesterday after two cafes and a halal supermarket, all Middle Eastern-themed, were wrecked following a demonstration at city hall.

One arson attack targeted the Sham Supermarket in the loyalist-dominated Sandy Row district of south Belfast, which sits beneath an apartment building – leading to the flats above being evacuated.

The nearby Bash cafe, which offers shisha smoking pipes to patrons, was also burnt out, while a short walk away in the Botanic area another shisha cafe called Sahara was smashed up by rioters. It has since reopened.

Vehicles were also burned in Sandy Row and three police officers were injured, with one of them suffering from concussion.

This came after protests in GB, sparked by the fatal stabbing of three children in Stockport on July 29.

The 17-year-old suspect who has been charged with the murders is Axel Rudakubana; he was reportedly born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, but incorrect rumours initially spread that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The PSNI said Saturday’s events began with “a protest involving approximately 600 people” at city hall.

Among the chants heard were “Islam out” and “send them home”, while one man roared that an “uprising” was under way.

Signs held by protestors included: ‘The mass invasion of a country is an act of war’ emblazoned on a tricolour flag, ‘Stop mass illegal immigrants’, and ‘Not a racist just a realist’ (held by a child).

The sizeable counter-protest featured Nipsa trade union signs, the progress pride flag (representing the transgender and Black Lives Matter movements), ‘Anti-fascism is only a threat to fascists’, and many Palestine flags, as well as the flag of Antifa – an anarchist collective which was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter rioting in the USA.

The PSNI said after these City Hall gatherings, there were “attempts to march to the Belfast Islamic Centre” in south Belfast, which was blocked by police.

Some of the anti-immigration protestors dispersed into the Botanic, Holylands and Sandy Row areas “where sporadic violence developed for a period”.

Assistant Chief Constable Beck went on to add: “So far we have made four arrests for a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police, taking part in an un-notified procession, riotous behaviour and possession of fireworks without a licence.

“There were four reports of assault made to police involving members of the public. Serious injuries, thankfully, were not reported.

“To date we have received 13 reports of criminal damage but we expect to receive more as the days progress. We are continuing to engage with communities across Belfast in this regard.

“We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.

“This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and the devastating impact this has had on local communities.

“Those who engaged in this behaviour bring nothing but shame to themselves and Belfast city.

“Their actions are completely inexcusable and we will be using every tool at our disposal to identify those involved.”

Meanwhile the Police Federation issued a statement saying immigration has enriched NI.

The organisation’s chairman Liam Kelly said: “Innocent people and their businesses were singled out by thugs intent on inflicting damage.

"They were attempting to terrorise good people who have made Northern Ireland their home and have brought a cultural diversity and richness to wider society.

“Once again, our officers were caught up in a dynamic, fast-changing situation in Belfast city centre and elsewhere.

"They did all they could to curtail the thugs who wanted to do damage and attack businesses owned by people of colour or different religious faiths.”