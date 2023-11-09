Anti-paramilitary squad charge man with drug supply over east Belfast Class-A seizure
A man is due in court after an investigation by police tasked with dismantling paramilitary networks.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected Class-A drugs in east Belfast on Wednesday.
Now they have charged a man, aged 31, with possession of a Class-A controlled drug and possession of a Class-A controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday (tomorrow).
A second man, aged 48, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.