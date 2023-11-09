All Sections
Anti-paramilitary squad charge man with drug supply over east Belfast Class-A seizure

A man is due in court after an investigation by police tasked with dismantling paramilitary networks.
By Adam Kula
Published 9th Nov 2023, 22:07 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 22:18 GMT
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected Class-A drugs in east Belfast on Wednesday.

Now they have charged a man, aged 31, with possession of a Class-A controlled drug and possession of a Class-A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday (tomorrow).

A second man, aged 48, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.