Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Sometime between 7:30am and around 6:25pm on Monday 29th January, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the area.

"A quantity of jewellery and a sum of money were taken, as damaged was caused to a rear window of the property and an upstairs bedroom was also ransacked during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, which may be able to assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1464 29/01/24.

Wilton Street

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.