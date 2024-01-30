Appeal after a quantity of jewellery and a sum of money taken in north Belfast burglary where damage was caused to a rear window and an upstairs bedroom was ransacked
Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Sometime between 7:30am and around 6:25pm on Monday 29th January, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the area.
"A quantity of jewellery and a sum of money were taken, as damaged was caused to a rear window of the property and an upstairs bedroom was also ransacked during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, which may be able to assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1464 29/01/24.
"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”