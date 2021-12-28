Appeal after arson attack on flat in Northern Ireland

Police are appealing for information

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Shortly after 4pm, we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a flat in the Craignish Crescent area causing damage to a wall and the front door.

“The resident managed to extinguish the flames before NIFRS arrived.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or who may have any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1402 of 27/12/21.”

Alternatively, members of the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Ben Lowry