Appeal after damage to RBL war memorial
The PSNI has appealed for information following criminal damage to Royal British Legion statues beside the cenotaph in Dromore, Co Down.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:10 pm
Several metal metal silhouettes of soldiers on the square were twisted and bent between 5pm Monday July 23 and 1pm Tuesday August 24.
The RBL said it was “a sad state of affairs” that the figures had been “desecrated and damaged”.
The branch asked anyone with information to contact the PSNI on tel 101 quoting serial number 848 of 24/08/21 or to confidentially contact on Crimestoppers on 0800555111.
Alternatively the public can use the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport