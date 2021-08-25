Appeal after damage to RBL war memorial

PSNI appeal

Several metal metal silhouettes of soldiers on the square were twisted and bent between 5pm Monday July 23 and 1pm Tuesday August 24.

The RBL said it was “a sad state of affairs” that the figures had been “desecrated and damaged”.

The branch asked anyone with information to contact the PSNI on tel 101 quoting serial number 848 of 24/08/21 or to confidentially contact on Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Vandals damaged several metal statues of soldiers belonging to the Royal British Legion on the square in Dromore, Co Down.