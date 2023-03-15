Appeal after flammable liquid poured through letterbox of door and set alight in early hours attack
Detectives are appealing for information following a fire at a property in the Poleglass area of west Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 15 March.
Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 1.30am, we received a report of a fire at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.
“It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured through the door and set alight causing damage to the porch door and mat.“Thankfully no one was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as an arson attack at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or has any CCTV footage that could assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 15/03/23.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.