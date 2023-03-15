Appeal after flammable liquid poured through letterbox of door and set alight in early hours attack

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 1.30am, we received a report of a fire at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

“It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured through the door and set alight causing damage to the porch door and mat.“Thankfully no one was injured.

NIFRS

“Enquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as an arson attack at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or has any CCTV footage that could assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 15/03/23.”

