The scene at Cliftonpark Avenue

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a fire at a property in north Belfast yesterday evening, Tuesday 2nd July.

Detective Sergeant McAllister: “At approximately 10.10pm we received a report that four masked men had broken a window and thrown a petrol bomb inside a flat in the Cliftonpark Avenue area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.“Luckily no one was in the property at the time.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact police quoting reference 1946 of 02/07/24.”