Appeal after loud bang heard and 'subsequent discovery of a suspicious object'

Police are appealing for information after what was described as a loud bang and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious object.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene in Carnhill, Londonderry just after 7.40pm on Wednesday, 20 September.

No homes were evacuated as the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1701 of 20/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org