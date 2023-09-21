Appeal after loud bang heard and 'subsequent discovery of a suspicious object'

Police

Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene in Carnhill, Londonderry just after 7.40pm on Wednesday, 20 September.

No homes were evacuated as the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1701 of 20/09/23.

