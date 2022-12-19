Appeal after man in 50s remains in serious condition after assault outside hotel

Detective Inspector Handley said: "A report was received of an ongoing fight at a hotel in the Friary Road area of the city just after 1.35am.

"Officers attended and one man, aged in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

“He remains in a serious condition at this time.

Friary Road, Armagh

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have captured it on their mobile phones or dash cams, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, and the reference number is 171 of 18/12/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.