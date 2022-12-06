Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing incident in the Cregagh Road area of east Belfast yesterday evening (December 5th).

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “Police received a report at around 6.40pm that a man had been stabbed a number of times.

“The victim, who sustained two puncture wounds to his back and an injury to his head, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1653 05/12/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/