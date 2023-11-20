Appeal after man smashes front window of business with hammer before throwing lit device inside in early hours

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack and criminal damage on a business in Enniskillen in the early hours of this morning, Monday 20 November.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Reid said: “At approximately 3am, it was reported that a man had approached the shop in the Cornagrade Road area and smashed the front window with what is believed to have been a hammer.

“He then lit a device and threw it inside.

“Luckily, officers attended and managed to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused.

“The man then made off in the direction of Kilmacormick Road/Avenue.

“He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black bottoms and black shoes.

“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area overnight or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 135 of 20/11/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/