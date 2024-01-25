Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urging anyone who saw the Nugent trailer (VRM N24 EWE), or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a trailer like this for sale in suspicious circumstances to call them.

The number to call is 101, quote reference number 1047 of 24/01/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime prevention advice

"If you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately.

"Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.