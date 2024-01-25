All Sections
Police are investigating a report that a cattle trailer was stolen from a farmyard on Moorlough Road in Artigarvan sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, 23 January and 3.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, 24 January.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
Police are urging anyone who saw the Nugent trailer (VRM N24 EWE), or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a trailer like this for sale in suspicious circumstances to call them.

A cattle trailer
The number to call is 101, quote reference number 1047 of 24/01/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime prevention advice

"If you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately.

"Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.

"For crime prevention advice or information call 101 to speak with the local crime prevention officer.”