Appeal after property ransacked and 'sum of cash' stolen yesterday in Banbridge

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary in Banbridge yesterday, Wednesday 22nd November.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Willow Grove, Banbridge - Google maps

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “It’s believed that entry was gained to a house in the Willow Grove area of the town sometime between 1pm and shortly before 6.10pm.

“The property was ransacked, and a sum of money taken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1466 of 22/11/23.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/