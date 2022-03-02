Shot fired at vehicle in city attack by man wearing shorts - PSNI appeal for information
Detectives are appealing for information after a shot was fired at a vehicle in east Belfast on Tuesday, March 1.
Detective Sergeant Young said: “It was reported that at around 1.50am, two males were seen in the Victoria Close and Victoria Road area before one of them approached a parked car in Victoria Close.
“He produced a weapon and discharged one shot which shattered the rear window of the car.
“The male left the area, on foot, in the direction of Victoria Road.
“Both men were described as wearing shorts and dark coats with their hoods up.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this reckless incident, however, those responsible showed no regard for the safety and wellbeing of anyone in the area.
“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of 1/3/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”