Shot fired at vehicle in city attack by man wearing shorts - PSNI appeal for information

Detective Sergeant Young said: “It was reported that at around 1.50am, two males were seen in the Victoria Close and Victoria Road area before one of them approached a parked car in Victoria Close.

“He produced a weapon and discharged one shot which shattered the rear window of the car.

“The male left the area, on foot, in the direction of Victoria Road.

PSNI

“Both men were described as wearing shorts and dark coats with their hoods up.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this reckless incident, however, those responsible showed no regard for the safety and wellbeing of anyone in the area.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of 1/3/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.