Appeal after two men kick victim on head and beat him with golf club in the Weavershill Mews area of north Belfast

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the Weavershill Mews area of north Belfast to get in contact.

The assault happened on Saturday, 22nd June just after 11pm.

A man aged in his 30s was set upon by two men who kicked him around his head before striking him with a stick, similar to either a golf club or hockey stick, or baton.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: "This assault has left this man injured in hospital. Our investigation is progressing and we’d value any more information, dash-cam or any householder with doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1782 22/06/24."