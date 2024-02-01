Appeal for dashcam footage after arson attack on Larne shop in Point Street area of town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Inspector Bryan said: “Officers received a report from our colleagues at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 9.30pm, that the front of a shop was on fire.

“When officers arrived, the fire appeared to be largely concentrated to the front of the shop, causing significant damage to the shutters and signage.

“Fire fighters were already in attendance to extinguish the blaze, and at this stage, it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 1804 31/01/24.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dashcam or other footage. You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .