Appeal for information after a man enters the home of a woman in her 80s yesterday in Carrickfergus
At around 4.25pm the female resident, who is in her 80s, discovered a man in the hallway of her O’Rorkes Row home.
The intruder spoke to her briefly before making off.
The suspect is described as wearing black trousers, a white shirt, a dark jacket, and carrying black satchel.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the O’Rorkes Row or Prospect Park areas yesterday afternoon and who may have noticed anything suspicious or captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1580 19/12/23.
Information can also be provided via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111