Appeal for information after a man enters the home of a woman in her 80s yesterday in Carrickfergus

Detectives are investigating after an unknown man entered the home of an older person in Carrickfergus yesterday, Tuesday 19 December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 4.25pm the female resident, who is in her 80s, discovered a man in the hallway of her O’Rorkes Row home.

The intruder spoke to her briefly before making off.

The suspect is described as wearing black trousers, a white shirt, a dark jacket, and carrying black satchel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elderly woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the O’Rorkes Row or Prospect Park areas yesterday afternoon and who may have noticed anything suspicious or captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1580 19/12/23.