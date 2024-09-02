Appeal for information after arson at a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident at a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena on Saturday evening, August 31st.
Police received a report of the flat on fire at around 7.05pm on Saturday evening, after a liquid had been poured on the door and set alight.
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire at the flat, which was empty at the time.
This is being treated as arson and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 1314 of 31/08/24.