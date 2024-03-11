Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Inspector Foley said: "We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service just after 1.35am that they were attending a fire at Crochan Court.

"The fire was extinguished, however damage was caused to a rear door along with minor smoke damage to the interior of the building.

"Three residents of the block of flats were present at the time, and one was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service as a precaution.

"It is believed that the ignition was deliberate and was caused by pouring an accelerant over the door.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 163 of 10/03/24."