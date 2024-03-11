Appeal for information after arson attack at Crochan Court in Bangor where 'ignition was caused by pouring an accelerant over the door'

Detectives are appealing for information following a reported arson in Bangor in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday 10th March).
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:49 GMT
Detective Inspector Foley said: "We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service just after 1.35am that they were attending a fire at Crochan Court.

"The fire was extinguished, however damage was caused to a rear door along with minor smoke damage to the interior of the building.

"Three residents of the block of flats were present at the time, and one was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service as a precaution.

"It is believed that the ignition was deliberate and was caused by pouring an accelerant over the door.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 163 of 10/03/24."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.