Appeal for information after car fire started by petrol bomb last night
A PSNI statement says the incident happened “on Drumleck Drive, and it's believed this occurred sometime between 7pm yesterday evening and the time it was reported to police at 8.40pm”.
“From our enquiries to date, it's believed a petrol bomb was used to start the fire,” adds the statement.
"Anyone who witnessed what occurred is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1994 of 25/09/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org