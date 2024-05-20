Appeal for information after five lorries were 'completely burnt out' in arson attack at premises on Upper Springfield Road
A Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, officers received and responded to a report of vehicles alight at premises on the Upper Springfield Road.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
“Five lorries were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this stage.
“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Officers remain at the scene this morning, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2016 of 19/05/24.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/