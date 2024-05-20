Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in west Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after five lorries were set on fire yesterday evening, Sunday 19th May.

A Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, officers received and responded to a report of vehicles alight at premises on the Upper Springfield Road.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIFRS

“Five lorries were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this stage.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2016 of 19/05/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad