Appeal for information after jewellery and cash stolen in burglary in Bangor

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Bangor.

In a statement Sergeant McLaughlin said: “It was reported shortly after 11.30pm yesterday evening, Monday 29th September, that entry had been gained to a house in the Ballymaconnell Road area, and the property ransacked.

“It was reported that an item of jewellery and a sum of cash was taken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 29/09/25.”