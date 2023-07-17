Appeal for information after man in 30s assaulted in 'sectarian related hate crime'

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Claudy, Co Londonderry yesterday (Sunday 16th July).

A PSNI statement says that it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted around 10.45pm by a number of men.

The incident happened in the Baranailt Road area. The gang left the scene in a Silver Leon car.

speaking to a doctor

The victim sustained minor injuries, according to the statement.

It adds that the suspects ‘shouted sectarian abuse and this is being treated as a sectarian related hate crime’.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1709 of 16/07/2023.

