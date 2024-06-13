Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing incident at College Square East in Belfast City Centre yesterday (Wednesday 12th June).

A PSNI statement says that it is believed that an altercation involving three men took place in the area shortly before 4.30pm – and resulted in one of the men sustaining a stab wound to his neck.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident to receive treatment for his injuries while the suspect, a man dressed in a grey tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

The PSNI are now asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1026 12/06/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.