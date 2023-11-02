Police in Portrush are appealing for information, after a report of more offensive flags being erected in the vicinity of Crocknamack Road yesterday, (Wednesday 1st November).

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “We received a report at 9.45pm last night, that more flags had been positioned on lampposts and that these flags are in addition to what was placed in the same area over the weekend.

“We are acutely aware that residents in the area are concerned by these flags, which are not only threatening, but also deeply distressing for the wider community.

“Unfortunately, a small minority of people may use flags, where their intention is to cause fear or to incite or promote hatred, but please be assured, action will be taken on the offender(s) if an offence has been committed.

“There is no place for hate crime in Causeway Coast and Glens, and as a police force, we are dedicated to safeguarding people and property, and taking action against any offender(s) where appropriate.

“Additional officers will continue to be deployed to the location and around the vicinity of where those seeking asylum are residing, to ensure the safety of all in the area.

“Our investigation into those involved in erecting these flags continues, and I would ask if you have noticed anything suspicious in the area over the last few days, or have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to please contact police on 101, quoting reference 2023 01/11/23”.