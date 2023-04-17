Appeal for information after shots fired at a property in County Down late on Sunday evening
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards on Sunday 16th April.
Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2050 16/04/23.
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .