News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 minutes ago Brecon Beacons National Park undergoes major name change
35 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
40 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Appeal for information after shots fired at a property in County Down late on Sunday evening

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards on Sunday 16th April.

By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2050 16/04/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

Most Popular
The Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards. Pic GoogleThe Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards. Pic Google
The Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards. Pic Google