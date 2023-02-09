Appeal for information made on 11th anniversary of Andrew Allen’s murder

Andrew Allen.

The 24-year-old, who was originally from Londonderry, was shot in front of his partner at his home in Links View Park, Buncrana, on February 9 2012.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and later sheltering the killers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the Garda said a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation but officers believe here are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They are appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.