Appeal for information on movements of a car the night before mother and two children were killed

Hundreds attended a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara who died on Wednesday following a domestic incident at their home near Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Detectives investigating the deaths of a woman and her two teenage children in Co Fermanagh have appealed for information about the movements of a car the night before they died.

Vanessa Whyte , 45, a vet originally from Co Clare , her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, died following a shooting incident at a house in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

Detectives from the major investigation team, who are carrying out the murder investigation, said they are continuing with their inquiries and are appealing for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "Our investigation is ongoing and we are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

"I would continue to appeal generally for anyone with information to come forward and more specifically I would ask anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday July 22 to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 276 23/07/25.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist, please get in touch."

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following the incident on Wednesday.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry being pursued.

On Friday, hundreds of people attended a community vigil for the family.

The vigil was organised by a community group and held at Maguiresbridge Primary School , where James and Sara previously attended.

A book of condolence, set up next to a framed photo of the family and surrounded by white flowers and candles, was also opened at the school.

The deaths have caused widespread shock across the small Co Fermanagh community.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene of the incident in Drummeer Road.