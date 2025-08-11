Appeal for prayers to be said for injured priest after attack leads to outpouring of support

There has been a wave of appeals for prayers to be said for Canon John Murray after he was injured in an attack in a church.

Numerous Catholic accounts on social media have posted about the incident in an upwelling of support for the cleric.

Canon Murray, a priest at St Patrick’s Church, was attacked with a bottle shortly before Mass on Sunday morning.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Meanwhile about a mile away the body of a man found in Marian Park.

Police are treating it as murder, and believe it may be connected to the bottle attack on the priest.

A 30-year-old man is under arrest.

The account of Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, the official representative of the King in the city of Belfast, said: “Following the brutal attack on Canon John Murray in Downpatrick this morning, HM Lord Lieutenant has expressed her concern and sympathy to the Bishop and Priests of The Down and Connor Diocese

“Canon Murray will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

St Patrick’s Youth (@ArmaghYouth) wrote: “Please keep Canon John Murray, retiring Parish Priest of Downpatrick, in your prayers following an incident this morning in St Patrick’s Church, Downpatrick, which left him injured and in need of medical care.

"May God grant healing and a speedy recovery to Canon John."

The account of Aid To The Church In Need (which describes itself as “Ireland’s leading charity for protecting the rights of Christians and supporting the suffering and persecuted Church”) said: “Please pray for Canon John Murray who has been seriously injured in an alleged attack in Downpatrick, Co. Down. Fr John has been a warm and generous supporter of @ireland_acn – we wish him a speedy recovery.”

This was since retweeted by journalist-turned-nun Martina Purdy.

Meanwhile Our Lady of Mount Carmel & Fatima, a Twitter account based in Coventry, issued an “urgent prayer request” for Fr Murray, and the Facebook account of Glenavy and Killead Parish, called for people to "please remember Canon John Murray… pray for his speedy recovery both physically and emotionally from this frightening incident”.

The Facebook account for St Peter’s Cathedral Parish in Belfast wrote: “This evening we hold Canon John Murray in our prayers. He was seriously assaulted when he was asked to hear someone’s confession just prior to what was to be his final Mass in Downpatrick this morning before retiring on Thursday.