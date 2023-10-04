Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Dempster said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.45am on October 4 of an attempted vehicle theft from outside a house in the Apple Vale area.

“The occupant of the property was alerted to a car horn and observed a dark figure crouched near his car. He shouted out at the suspect who made off from the scene.

“He is described as tall and of slim build and was also wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack. Police also received three other reports between 1am and 2am on Wednesday, 4th October of a suspicious man, who was dressed all in black in the Lynden Gate area of Portadown.

PSNI

“The man is also believed to have been looking at vehicles parked at homes in the area. We're linking these reports and would appeal to anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 136 04/10/23 as our enquiries remain underway".