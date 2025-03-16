Appeal for witness after two cars are burnt out in Armagh arson attack

One of the cars burnt out in Armagh early on Sunday. Pic: PressEye

​Police have appealed for information and witnesses following an arson attack in Armagh on Sunday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A press statement from the PSNI in the name of an Inspector Browne (no first name given), said: “Officers received a report at around 12.30am that two cars were on fire in the Cavanacaw Manor area of the city.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two cars, a red Kia Ceed and black BMW 320D, were completely burnt out as a result of the fire.”

Inspector Browne also said: “Minor damage was also caused to the fascia boards of a property in the area.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

The senior PSNI officer then said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 34 16/03/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed a dark-coloured jeep, with a tyre mounted on the rear hatch, acting suspiciously in the Cavanacaw Manor area between 12am and just before 12.30am, to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI press statement said that anyone with information can, alternatively, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.