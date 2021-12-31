Appeal for witnesses after man seriously assaulted in Londonderry
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was attacked in Londonderry last weekend.
The 34-year-old was treated in hospital for facial injuries following the serious assault in Ballymagowan Avenue on Boxing Day.
A police spokesperson said the man was attacked by a group of up to five males around 10pm.
“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.
“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1134 30/12/21,” the PSNI spokesperson added.
• You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/