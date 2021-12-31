Appeal for witnesses after man seriously assaulted in Londonderry

The 34-year-old was treated in hospital for facial injuries following the serious assault in Ballymagowan Avenue on Boxing Day.

A police spokesperson said the man was attacked by a group of up to five males around 10pm.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1134 30/12/21,” the PSNI spokesperson added.

• You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/