All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses after two homes forcibly entered and searched in Newry

Detectives in CID are investigating two overnight burglaries in Newry where both properties were forcibly entered and searched.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first break-in at a property on Ballyholland Road was reported to police at around 6.30pm.

Read More
Mother-of-four 'with the kindest heart who was always willing to help out in any...

The homeowner had left the property at around 5.30pm and upon returning found her front door had been forced.

Mount Pleasant - Google maps.jpegMount Pleasant - Google maps.jpeg
Mount Pleasant - Google maps.jpeg
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of rooms had been entered and searched however at this stage it is not clear what has been taken.

It's believed two men, possibly wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, hats, masks and gloves may have been involved.

The second burglary was reported shortly before 12.30am.

A house on Mount Pleasant was found to have been forcibly entered and a number of rooms searched whilst the occupant was out.Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the general area and who may have noticed any people or vehicles that they found out of place or unusual.

They would also ask anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting references 1365 08/11/23 or 24 09/11/23.

Information can also be provided online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .