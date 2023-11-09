Appeal for witnesses after two homes forcibly entered and searched in Newry

Detectives in CID are investigating two overnight burglaries in Newry where both properties were forcibly entered and searched.

The first break-in at a property on Ballyholland Road was reported to police at around 6.30pm.

The homeowner had left the property at around 5.30pm and upon returning found her front door had been forced.

A number of rooms had been entered and searched however at this stage it is not clear what has been taken.

It's believed two men, possibly wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, hats, masks and gloves may have been involved.

The second burglary was reported shortly before 12.30am.

A house on Mount Pleasant was found to have been forcibly entered and a number of rooms searched whilst the occupant was out.Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the general area and who may have noticed any people or vehicles that they found out of place or unusual.

They would also ask anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting references 1365 08/11/23 or 24 09/11/23.