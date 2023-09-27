News you can trust since 1737
Appeal issued for information after tragic collision death of youngster Scarlett Rossborough

Police investigating the one vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in the tragic death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough in the High Street area of Carrickfergus on August 9 have renewed their appeal for information and witnesses.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Speaking on behalf of the Collision Investigation Unit, Sergeant Green said: “We are appealing to the owner of a small red coloured Vauxhall car, with black wheels and a black roof and which was on High Street at the time and who may have witnessed the collision to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 684 09/09/23.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Scarlett’s grieving family, with the other children involved, their families and the staff who were with her that day.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would again reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am on August 9th and who may have dash-cam footage or information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact Collision Investigation Unit on the number provided.”