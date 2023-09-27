Appeal issued for information after tragic collision death of youngster Scarlett Rossborough
Speaking on behalf of the Collision Investigation Unit, Sergeant Green said: “We are appealing to the owner of a small red coloured Vauxhall car, with black wheels and a black roof and which was on High Street at the time and who may have witnessed the collision to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 684 09/09/23.
“Our thoughts very much remain with Scarlett’s grieving family, with the other children involved, their families and the staff who were with her that day.
“Our investigation is continuing and I would again reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am on August 9th and who may have dash-cam footage or information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact Collision Investigation Unit on the number provided.”