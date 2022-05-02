Archangel Raphael appears in Co Antrim court

Lisburn Court

The fair haired man appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody with an officer telling the court he had been asked for his name and details but wanted to be known as Archangel Raphael.

Dressed in a police issue grey tracksuit, the Archangel Raphael was charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell van on 1 May this year but when asked if he understood the charge said “no.”

With the charge put to him again, District Judge Eamon King enquired “does the Archangel Raphael want to say anything?”

“What’s the charge, what damage did I do to the cell,” Mr Angel answered.