Armagh bar petrol bomb attack: Man charged with attempted murder
Two men were taken to hospital with burn injuries after a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown into the Irish Street establishment on Monday evening (18th).
Police this evening said a 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life, possession of a blade or point, and three counts of criminal damage.
He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 20th August.
Said a PSNI spokeswoman: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
The NI Fire and Rescue Service previously said they were called to the scene at 8.49pm on Monday. Two appliances from Armagh fire station and one appliance from Keady fire station attended the incident. Two casualties were treated for burns at the scene, a spokesperson stated.