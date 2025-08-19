Armagh bar petrol bomb attack: Man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged after The Toby Jug pub in Armagh was set alight. Photo: Press Eye.

A man has been charged following an alleged arson attack on a bar in Armagh city.

Two men were taken to hospital with burn injuries after a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown into the Irish Street establishment on Monday evening (18th).

Police this evening said a 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life, possession of a blade or point, and three counts of criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 20th August.

Said a PSNI spokeswoman: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”