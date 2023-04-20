News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
16 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
50 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
55 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Armed and masked gang burst into home and smash TV and mirror before leaving on foot

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Fairview Lane area last night, Wednesday April 19th.

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report at around 10.10pm that four men, unknown to the occupant, had entered the house through the front door.

" All the men were carrying baseball bats and were wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They proceeded to smash a mirror and TV in the living room.

Police officerPolice officer
Police officer
Most Popular

"The men then all left on foot.”

The statement adds that police ‘enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 57 20/04/23’.