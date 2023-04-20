Armed and masked gang burst into home and smash TV and mirror before leaving on foot

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report at around 10.10pm that four men, unknown to the occupant, had entered the house through the front door.

" All the men were carrying baseball bats and were wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves.

"They proceeded to smash a mirror and TV in the living room.

"The men then all left on foot.”