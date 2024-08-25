Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team of armed PSNI officers have halted a suspect’s vehicle after giving chase in Belfast.

According to a post on the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, the vehicle “failed to stop for police”.

It was seen “driving erratically, hitting kerbs and travelling on the wrong side of the road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post states: “When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at high speed.

General image of police emergency lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

"Despite co-ordinated efforts between the local policing team and the Road Policing Unit, and the deployment of a stinger device, the driver continued to drive dangerously on the wrong side of the road.

"Armed Response Unit officers used tactical contact to bring this pursuit to an end.

"Officers put themselves on the line to ensure the safety of the public. The driver was arrested for various offences.”