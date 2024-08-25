Armed police unleash stinger and make 'tactical contact' with car after it drives 'erratically and on the wrong side of the road'

By Adam Kula
Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:05 BST
A team of armed PSNI officers have halted a suspect’s vehicle after giving chase in Belfast.

According to a post on the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, the vehicle “failed to stop for police”.

It was seen “driving erratically, hitting kerbs and travelling on the wrong side of the road”.

The post states: “When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at high speed.

General image of police emergency lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

"Despite co-ordinated efforts between the local policing team and the Road Policing Unit, and the deployment of a stinger device, the driver continued to drive dangerously on the wrong side of the road.

"Armed Response Unit officers used tactical contact to bring this pursuit to an end.

"Officers put themselves on the line to ensure the safety of the public. The driver was arrested for various offences.”

The incident happened at an unspecified time in the last week.