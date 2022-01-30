The incident happened at a shop in Rathfriland Street on Saturday, January 29 when a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop shortly before 6.45pm.

It was reported that a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop shortly before 6:45pm on Saturday evening, and made his way behind the counter where he then opened the till and took a sum of money before making off on foot towards the Castlewellan Road.

He was described as being aged in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with a white zip. Two female members of staff were left badly shaken following the incident but were not physically injured.

Rathfriland Street, Banbridge

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1638 29/01/22. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

