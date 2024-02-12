All Sections
Armed robber wearing 'orange coloured high visibility vest and matching trousers, a motorbike helmet and brown boots' threatens staff in licensed premises in the Queensway area before making off on foot

Police are appealing for information after a report of an armed robbery in the Queensway area of Carryduff last night, Sunday 11th February.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:38 GMT
In a statement, PSNI Inspector Knox said: “A report was made at approximately 8.15pm, that a man armed with a knife entered a licensed premises in the Queensway area, and pointed the weapon at a member of staff, demanding money.

“The suspect was described as being around 6ft 1ins in height and was wearing an orange coloured high visibility vest and matching trousers, a motorbike helmet to hide his identity, and brown boots.

Queensway area of CarryduffQueensway area of Carryduff
“Following his demands, he made off on foot in the direction of Ballynahinch with a sum of cash and alcohol.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries but the staff member involved, was understandably left shaken by the ordeal.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything, or may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage that could assist officers, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1643 11/02/24”.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.