Armed robbery at NI supermarket

Police are appealing for information after they received a report of an armed robbery at a supermarket in Londonderry.

The PSNI received the report of the robbery in the Bonds street area of the city at around 9:00pm on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Kavanagh said: “A man, described as being around 19 years of age and of medium build entered the shop wearing a grey hoody with a blue scarf covering his face.

“He was armed with a bat and ordered a female member of staff to open the till. He then grabbed a sum of money and left the shop. The staff member was uninjured but left badly shaken.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that would help our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1357 of 31/1/18."

Detective Constable Kavanagh added: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”