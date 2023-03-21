Armed teenagers wearing a blue surgical face covering rob and threaten man

A PSNI statement reveals that around 5.40pm the 21-year-old was walking on the Black Path when he was approached by two unknown males, one of whom produced a knife and the other a screwdriver.

They threatened the victim, forcing him to handover his phone, bankcards and cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair forced the victim to walk with them to Carrigart and then made off.

A surgical face mask

The robbers are described as approximately 16 to 17 years old.

One had light brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece tracksuit under a navy Berghaus body warmer and a blue surgical face covering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was wearing grey fleece tracksuit bottoms and a black top, white baseball cap and a blue surgical face covering.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between this robbery and an attempted robbery which occurred a short time earlier when a 16-year-old boy was walking on Lake Road close to the leisure centre at around 5.10pm when he was approached by two teenagers.

One of the boys produced a knife and demanded money.

The victim refused and the pair made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information regarding either crime is asked to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting references 1650 and 1830 20/03/23.