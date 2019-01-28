Arrest after attack on ambulance, PSNI and hospital staff

A man has been arrested after an attack against ambulance, police and hospital staff in Craigavon Hospital.

Police said a man had been picked up by an ambulance after a fall.

However he attacked paramedics and damaged the amulance.

Police were called to Craigavon Hospital at 8.30pm on Friday night to deal with the incident.

A PSNI officer said: “He’s now arrested and being guarded by ourselves after attacking the paramedics who came to his aid, damaging an ambulance, lunging towards two nursing staff, then trying to bite me when I stopped him from actually making contact with them. Oh, and breach of court bail.”

Later police said he was taken to Lurgan police station.

The police officer added: “Unsure which is more angering, knowing that those who are only trying to help have again come under attack, or seeing the alarm and distress on the faces of other patients and their families as they listen to the roaring and constant abuse being thrown our way.

“No one deserves that at work.”