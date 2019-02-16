Arrest after attack on pair in north Belfast home

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an aggravated burglary at a house in north Belfast last night (Friday).

Shortly before 8.25pm, two masked males, one of whom was reported to have been carrying a suspected firearm, entered a house on the Ligoniel Road and assaulted the male and female occupants.

The assailants then made off along Ligoniel Road in the direction of Thornberry. The 39-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later and remains in police custody at this time.

The male and female did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to call detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1472 15/02/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.